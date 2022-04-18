Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued

A 17-year-old girl was drowned while her friends were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim is Tanishka, alias Tanya, a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat. She was a Class-12 student and undergoing training for wrestling.

Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.

“On Sunday morning after their practice, they went to the river to take a dip. However, they went deep into the water. Locals managed to rescue Tanya’s friends, but she was drowned. A police team reached the spot and her body was fished out with the help of divers,” he added.

Tanya’s family members claimed that she had participated in several state and national-level wrestling competitions and was lately preparing for an international championship. According to the police, her family members took her body and no complaint was filed by them.

Woman found dead in Yamunanagar canal

The body of an unidentified woman with strangulation marks was found inside a sack in Western Yamuna Canal in Yamunanagar on Sunday, police said.

The body, with its head out of the green-coloured sack, was first spotted by some locals, who then informed the police.

Sub-inspector Shamsher Rana of Hamida police post said, “Our team fished out the body from the canal and found wounds on the neck and head. It seems like she was killed before being thrown into the canal. As per the process, an autopsy will be conducted.”