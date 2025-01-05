Haryana: 2 killed, 4 hurt as truck crashes into two cars in Hisar

Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries when a truck crashed into two cars that collided on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Uklana town on Saturday morning, police said. The vehicles after the collision on Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Uklana in Hisar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Anoop Garg, 45, a resident of Thanesar in Kurukshetra, and Suresh, 35, of Jajanwala village in Jind district.

While Anoop was in the car, Suresh was trying to rescue the injured.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the incident took place when two cars collided after hitting the divider near Uklana in Hisar on Hisar-Chandigarh highway due to dense fog.

“When some locals came to rescue the injured from both the cars, a speeding truck coming from the Narwana side crashed into the cars and overturned. Two persons died and four others sustained injuries in the incident. Low visibility due to dense fog was the reason behind the accident,” the spokesperson added.

The injured were rushed to government hospital in Hisar, the spokesperson said.

A case under Sections 106, 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the truck driver, who fled after the accident. The truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, has been impounded and a hunt has been launched to arrest its driver.