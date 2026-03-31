Haryana: 20 SGPC members booked over ‘clash’ at Shahabad institute

The Kurukshetra police have booked 20 members and office-bearers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over a recent “clash” with members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) over control of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Shahabad. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

SGPC’s senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk and executive committee member Baldev Singh Qaimpur are among those named in the FIR for rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and other charges.

The incident occurred on March 20, when Baljeet Singh Daduwal, a former ad-hoc president of the HSGMC, along with some committee members, visited the institute on NH-44 in Kurukshetra, stating that control of the institute should be handed over to the HSGMC. The action was taken on the complaint filed by Gurbir Singh Talakaur, vice president of the HSGMC. He said that HSGMC members, along with Daduwal, visited the hospital on March 20 following “multiple requests from staff members who were protesting against the hospital management.”

“We went there in good faith to mediate and peacefully discuss the grievances of the staff. During our interaction with the hospital management in the office of the CEO, we raised concerns regarding the legal status and the role of the HSGMC in the administration of the hospital, especially in light of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Act, 2014, under which such institutions are required to come under HSGMC management,” he said.

Talakaur claimed that several SGPC supporters gathered in a pre-planned manner, forming an unlawful assembly, armed with weapons (swords, guns) and with clear malicious intent to disturb the peaceful meeting.

“They pointed guns towards me and attacked us with a clear intention to kill. They also brandished swords. They further removed my dastar (turban) and pulled my beard, thereby hurting my religious sentiments. They also snatched my gold chain. They forced us out of the hospital while threatening to kill us if we return,” he told the police. The case was registered at Shahabad police station on Saturday.

Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), 299 (outrage religious feelings) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped.

Dhami flays Haryana Police

Criticising the Haryana Police, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said that HSGMC members should have been arrested for trying to take control of the Shahabad institution “forcibly”. “Instead of arresting HSGMC committee member Baljit Singh Daduwal and his associates, the police chose to file an FIR against SGPC representatives, thereby supporting the accused,” he said, adding that the SGPC provides crores of rupees annually to the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

He urged the Haryana government to withdraw the FIR and ensure strict action against HSGMC members.