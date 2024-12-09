Haryana: 4 of family found dead, cops suspect murder-suicide

In a murder-suicide case that unfolded in Yara village, Shahabad town, Kurukshetra, a man killed his parents and wife before ending his own life during the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday, police said. Cops said the accused’s parents were found dead on the first floor of the house, while the rest of the three were lying on the floor in severe condition. (Getty image)

According to police, the accused’s father was found throat slit, his mother was suffocated to death with a pillow and his wife was poisoned. He allegedly also tried to strangle his 13-year-old son but he survived the attack. He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A worried neighbour informed police about the incident when none of the family members came out of the house till morning.

A police team reached the spot and the bodies of the elderly couple were taken into custody, while the accused and his wife died during the treatment at the hospital.

Investigators said the preliminary probe suggests it to be a case of murder-suicide, where the accused, who was facing a financial crisis, took this extreme step to murder all his family members, before poisoning himself.

Satish Kumar, SHO, Shahabad police station said, “We have recovered a suicide note with names of some men written in it. We are analysing the note and will take action accordingly. Four bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the cause of death will be clear only after the report is received. CCTV cameras are installed in the house, but no one knows the password.”

SP Varun Singla said the suicide note details the financial issues he faced six months that were later resolved but he was in depression.

“Prima facie it appeared that he slit his father’s throat, then used a pillow to suffocate his mother to death, strangulated his son, and poisoned his wife and himself. A case under charges of murder, attempted murder, and abetment to suicide has been registered,” he added.