Haryana: 7,139 students get degrees at PGIMS convocation

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 07, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who was the chief guest at the event said girls have outsmarted boys in graduation degree as their figure stood at 550 out of 792 students. He further said that 10 girls were awarded medals against nine boys.

As many as 7,139 students were awarded degrees and 19 were conferred with medals during the third convocation ceremony of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, which was held on Friday.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya with students during the third convocation of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak on Friday. (HT Photo)

He congratulated the young doctors and urged them to work for humanity. “PGIMS has a facility to accommodate 150 patients at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the institute is equipped with the best medical technology,” he added.

