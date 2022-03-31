Haryana a paradise for investors, says Vij

A day after he returned from Dubai where he attended the Global Investors’ Growth Summit, home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said Haryana is a paradise for investors and there is huge scope for them here.

Speaking to the media in Ambala, he said Haryana left an indelible mark in front of the world forum, where he informed the attendees that the state government plans to set up industrial corridors on both sides of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) or western peripheral expressway where industries can be set up.

“Our government has removed red tapism in Haryana and the investors in state will not have to make rounds of government offices. Our government schemes have also been digitised for their benefit,” he added.

He added that their government will give full support to investors and many in turn expressed their desire to invest in Haryana with hopes to get good results.

Vij had left for Dubai on Sunday on invitation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

Meanwhile, days after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said that he will fight for the state’s claim over Chandigarh following Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement to give benefits of central service rules to the local employees, Vij said Chandigarh is a union territory where the centre’s rules are applied and the Punjab CM has no right to speak on it.