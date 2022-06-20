Haryana: AAP’s Samalkha candidate extends support to Independent on polling day

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a jolt on Sunday as its candidate for president’s post in Samalkha municipal council, Bharat Singh Chhokar, left the election in between and extended his support to Independent Sanjay Benwal.

“Since I was not able to win this election, I decided to leave this contest in the middle of voting,” he said in an interaction with mediapersons.

Replying to a question on the AAP’s local supporters not reaching the polling booths, he said he has visited several booths and found some local supporters distancing themselves and the election taking a “caste colour”.

He said that he will remain with the AAP and the party can take any decision.

Reacting on the development, AAP’s state incharge Sushil Gupta said that Chhokar has been expelled from the party and this will not have any major impact on the poll prospects of the party in the elections.

He said that AAP has performed well in the MC elections as these polls have given an opportunity to the people to reject the BJP-JJP combine in the state.

Chhoker had joined the AAP hours before he was declared as the party’s candidate from Samalkha municipal committee on June 2. Chokkar had represented the Gurjar-dominated Samalkha assembly constituency for the Congress in 2005. Later, he joined the BJP and in January last year, he left the BJP as well.

He had already announced to contest election of the chairman of Samalkha MC as an Independent, but later the AAP had declared him a party candidate.