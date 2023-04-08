Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI, tout caught accepting bribe in Ambala

ASI, tout caught accepting bribe in Ambala

Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a tout while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 on behalf of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who is posted at the sadar police station of Ambala

On the statement of the tout, the ASI was also arrested on charges of demanding bribe, the ACB spokesperson said.

The arrested ASI has been identified as Chandiram and the tout as Rajesh. Complainant Shanty Kumar said the tout was demanding the bribe in lieu of not arresting his family members in a case already registered against them. After verifying the facts, a team was constituted which laid a trap and caught Rajesh red-handed accepting the bribe, the spokesperson said.

