Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Action against Hansi XEN, two SDOs over negligence
chandigarh news

Haryana: Action against Hansi XEN, two SDOs over negligence

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala has chargesheeted Hansi XEN due to delay in installing a transformer at Mundhal village
Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala addressing the ‘Janta Darbar’ in Hisar on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 04:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Sunday issued departmental chargesheet against Hansi executive engineer (XEN) Aneesh Kumar and gave orders of transfer of two SDOs for negligence after receiving complaints from villagers during his ‘Janta Darbar’ at Hisar.

The minister has chargesheeted Hansi XEN due to delay in installing a transformer at Mundhal village.

Ranjit also asked Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Kumar to direct Sadar SHO to arrest robbers who looted cash from various houses in Hisar’s Gawar and Gorchi villages.

“Why did the SHO fail to arrest the robbers and no strict action was taken against the accused? If the SHO continues to adopt such lackadaisical approach, I direct you (SP) to send him to the Police Lines,” the minister said.

Ranjit claimed that operation will start within two days at Khedar power plant’s closed unit in Hisar and people will not have to face electricity crises. He also directed power officials not to snap supply in the rural areas from 12pm to 2am.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP