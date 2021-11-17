Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Haryana advocate general defers hearing on criminal contempt petition against Navjot Sidhu

Petitioner says Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu posts tweets about a drug case just when it is to be taken up by high court where proceedings are going on
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana advocate general has deferred for November 25 the hearing on a criminal contempt petition filed against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his reported tweets about the ongoing proceedings in a Punjab drug racket case in the high court.

Parampreet Singh Bajwa, a high court lawyer who is also treasurer of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, appeared before the advocate general on Tuesday and addressed arguments seeking consent of the AG. “The matter has been deferred for November 25. Arguments were partly heard today and it will be taken up on November 25 for further argument,” Bajwa said.

The plea seeks consent of the advocate general for initiation of contempt proceedings against Sidhu by the high court. It alleges that Sidhu posts tweets about the drug case just when it is to be taken up by high court in a matter where proceedings are going on. His act “substantially” interferes with “due course of justice” since Twitter is a public platform and he has 9.77 lakh followers. Sidhu knows his tweets are widely read and generate huge publicity, it adds.

