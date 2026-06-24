Haryana agrees to supply Rajasthan’s share of water under 1994 pact

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday assured Rajasthan of supplying water allocated under the 1994 Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) agreement, saying that Haryana “respects Rajasthan’s right to receive water” under the accord.

A meeting was held on Tuesday in Delhi at the residence of Union jal shakti minister CR Patil between Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to discuss issues related to water resources, irrigation and drinking water concerning both states. (Sourced)

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A meeting was held on Tuesday in Delhi at the residence of Union jal shakti minister CR Patil between Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to discuss issues related to water resources, irrigation and drinking water concerning both states. Senior officers of both the neighbouring states were also present in the meeting.

“The discussions were held regarding the supply of Rajasthan’s share of water under the 1994 Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) agreement. It was decided that Rajasthan will be provided its allocated share of water through a pipeline according to the agreement and an agreement in this regard will be signed in a week,” the Haryana government said after the meeting was concluded in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that Haryana respects Rajasthan’s right to receive water under the agreement and will ensure the supply of Rajasthan’s allocated share. “Better management of water resources can be achieved through coordination and cooperation among states, benefiting all regions,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that Haryana respects Rajasthan’s right to receive water under the agreement and will ensure the supply of Rajasthan’s allocated share. “Better management of water resources can be achieved through coordination and cooperation among states, benefiting all regions,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Haryana, Sharma said Rajasthan is only seeking the quantity of water allocated to it under the agreement. He said that if the surplus water flowing in rivers during the monsoon season is effectively utilised and given to Rajasthan, it could provide a permanent solution to the drinking water crisis in a large part of the state.

Officials said that during the meeting Saini stated that the Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar dam projects are extremely important for the states of north India and that efforts will be accelerated for their early implementation.

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“These projects will help meet future water requirements, enhance irrigation capacity and strengthen drinking water availability,” Saini said, adding that coordination among the concerned states will be increased to ensure that necessary procedures are completed fast.

The Haryana chief minister also raised the issue of polluted water flowing into the Ghaggar river and said separate treatment plants will be set up for treating water entering the Ghaggar canal so that untreated wastewater does not flow into the river.

The meeting witnessed extensive discussions on water management, river conservation and various issues related to inter-state cooperation.

The Haryana government said that Patil directed the officials concerned to take prompt action on the relevant matters and emphasised that better coordination among states is essential for the proper utilisation and conservation of water resources.

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The officers from Haryana present in this meeting included chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and additional chief secretary (ACS-irrigation and water resources) Anurag Agarwal. Senior officials of the Rajasthan government and officials of the Union ministry of jal shakti also attended the meeting.