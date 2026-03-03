Haryana: Agri discom, ATS, AI college in Saini’s budget proposals

With a progressive tone and tenor, Haryana chief minister on Monday presented the 2026-27 budget with an outlay of ₹2.23 lakh crore, unveiling a series of measures spanning farm sector, internal security, police modernisation, employee welfare, AI-driven education, and healthcare expansion. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrates floral Holi in the 'Holi Milan Ceremony' with the members of the Vidhan Sabha, in Chandigarh on Monday. (@NayabSainiBJP X)

Sporting a saffron turban, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the establishment of a Haryana Agri-Power Distribution Corporation, a dedicated power utility designed to cater to the state’s farm sector. He said the new corporation will serve 7.12 lakh agricultural consumers and manage 5,084 agricultural feeders. It will ensure faster release of tubewell connections and reliable and uninterrupted power supply to farmers. “This initiative will prove to be a milestone in enhancing farmers’ income,’’ Saini told the House.

The CM said 5,000 suggestions were received from various quarters, and these have been incorporated in the budget.

The CM said that for effectively dealing with terrorist activities, an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) will be constituted under an Inspector General of Police rank officer. “One ATS police station will be established in Gurugram and another in Panchkula. Provision will also be made for the inclusion of women commandos in the ATS,’’ Saini said in his budget address.

The CM said cops deployed on roads will be equipped with body-worn cameras in the next three years. “I propose to procure 5,000 such cameras next year. All activities of police personnel while on duty will be recorded through these cameras,’’ he said. The CM said the cops who bravely confront criminals will be granted out of-turn promotions while those found guilty of misconduct or negligence in discharge of their duties will be subjected to exemplary punishment.

Eulogising government employees for being dedicatedly engaged in fulfilling the resolve of Viksit Haryana @ 2047, the CM said he would like to present three proposals for employee welfare. “Employees who are suffering from chronic diseases and are not willing to accept promotion, will not be deprived of assured career progression benefits if they voluntarily forgo promotion. I propose to establish a special assistance fund with an initial allocation of ₹100 crore to provide immediate financial assistance to 62 categories of employees who do not receive their salaries on time due to delays in receiving state or central government contributions or grants. I also propose to increase the income limit for medical reimbursement of dependents of employees and pensioners from the existing ₹3,500 per month to ₹9,000 per month,’’ Saini said.

For promoting sustainable farming, the CM announced that the government will develop Morni block in Panchkula as an organic block. Saini also announced a significant hike in disaster compensation: Payouts for fruit crops will rise from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per acre, while compensation for vegetables and spices will increase from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per acre.

He said that a new Haryana Potato Seeds Act will be enacted to certify tissue-culture-produced seeds, targeting an annual yield of 7.5 lakh quintals.

In Sirsa, a ₹25-crore Vita plant will begin processing 10,000 metric tonnes (MT) of kinnow and 12,000 MT of other fruits under a PPP model.

The dairy sector will see the establishment of two new milk processing plants in Ambala and Rewari, costing ₹300 crore each, with a daily capacity of five lakh litres. Additionally, 2,000 new Vita booths and milk bars will be opened, featuring a 20% reservation for women from self-help groups.

Rural infrastructure also received a boost, with water supply in 10 ‘Mahagrams’—including Gangwa, Pharal, and Dhauj—set to increase from 55 to 135 litres per person per day.

In a move toward high-tech education, the state will establish an autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital College driven by AI-based teaching and evaluation. If successful, 10 similar institutions will be set up. The government will also establish four new polytechnics in Mau Lokri (Gurugram), Kheri Talwana (Mahendragarh), Naraingarh (Ambala), and Kawi (Panipat) at a cost of ₹55 crore.

To foster innovation, 250 more Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in schools ( ₹25 crore), and 100 additional teachers will be trained in German and Japanese. The CM announced that six mobile skill labs will be established to provide services in rural and remote areas. A skill faculty training and research centre will be set up.