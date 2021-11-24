Haryana agri minister attributes DAP shortage to Covid pandemic

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal on Tuesday said the fertiliser shortage is across the globe and its due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in its production and distribution.

According to the minister, India imports DAP fertiliser at the rate of ₹3,000 per bag and keeping in view the interest of farmers, the Centre provides it to the farmers at the rate of ₹1,200 per bag.

Dalal said similarly, urea is imported at ₹2,400 per bag and is being provided to farmers at ₹267 per bag.

“The entire world is facing fertiliser shortage, besides Haryana. During the pandemic, it has been a tough time for DAP production, distribution and shipping which has further led to DAP shortage in country,” Dalal said, assuring farmers that there will be no shortage of fertilisers.

During a video conference with Union minister of health, chemical and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, the agriculture minister expressed gratitude to the Union minister for meeting the immediate demand of DAP fertiliser in Haryana.

“With immediate assistance provided by the Centre, there is no shortage of fertiliser in Haryana,” said Dalal.

Regarding the requirement of urea fertiliser, Dalal said about 11 lakh metric tonne (MT) urea fertiliser is required in state and that about 4.5 lakh MT urea has already been made available to the state by the central government.