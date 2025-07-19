Search
Haryana agri minister directs officials to clear arrears of sugarcane farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 07:30 am IST

Presiding over the meeting of the officers of the department here, the agriculture minister held discussions with officials regarding the pending payments to sugarcane producers associated with Naraingarh sugar mill.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Friday directed officials to ensure prompt release of sugarcane purchase payments to farmers and immediate settlement of outstanding arrears of the cultivators.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana during a meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced)
While instructing the officials to resolve the farmer’s payment issues as quickly as possible, Rana said that sugarcane crushing at the mill should continue without interruption and that farmers should receive payment promptly.

“The state government remains fully committed to protecting farmers’ interests. The government is focused on reducing the cost of farming while continuously increasing crop yields. Farmers are being encouraged to conduct laboratory testing before sowing crops to maintain soil health. High-quality seeds are being made available, and efforts are underway to raise awareness among farmers to reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers,” Rana told reporters after the meeting.

The minister also stated that farmers in the state are being encouraged to adopt modern and diversified farming practices instead of traditional methods. He said subsidies are being provided to those who start ventures in fish farming and animal husbandry.

