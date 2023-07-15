Delhi govt evading its responsibilities: Haryana minister Dalal

Agriculture minister JP Dalal on Saturday hit out at Delhi government over its ministers’ claim that the Haryana government had prevented water from the Hathnikund barrage from entering Uttar Pradesh, instead diverting it into Yamuna river.

Dalal termed the AAP leaders’ claim baseless and accused the AAP-led Delhi government of evading its responsibility.

“We do not have any dams and water that comes through Delhi, Agra, Allahabad before finally going into the sea. The water which comes from the river will go to the river and it always flows from top to bottom. When water-level decreases in rivers, we take some water for irrigation in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Now, they (Delhi ministers) are wondering why water was not diverted to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, I think these statements are not fair. Now, they are evading their responsibilities and the same amount of water had earlier also flown in Yamuna but at that time, the river’s base was wide. Now, encroachment took place on Yamuna and it has shrunk. Illegal encroachment on Yamuna was the main reason behind the flooding in Delhi,” he added.

Dalal’s comments came after Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi Singh blamed the Haryana government for the flood-like situation in Delhi.

“The Haryana government had prevented water from the Hathnikund barrage from entering UP and Haryana, and directed it into the Yamuna. Haryana has not sent water into the Eastern Canal that goes to UP and directed into Yamuna. This means that the water is being prevented from entering Haryana or UP,” Bharadwaj had said.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij had also slammed the Delhi government over its remarks.

“In our state also, water came from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements and improve the situation. All the villages and cities on the bank of Yamuna received a similar amount of water. Why should we send water to our districts,” Vij added.

