Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: All-women police squad start statewide cycle rally for women’s safety
chandigarh news

Haryana: All-women police squad start statewide cycle rally for women’s safety

The 16-women squad will criss-cross the state, covering 1,194 kms over a 25-day period, to interact with women and girls as party of the rally, christened ‘Jagriti Yatra’, and spread awareness about crimes against women, ways to prevent it and the roles of various state agencies
Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal flagging off the Jagriti yatra, in which 16 women police personnel will be touring the state on cycles to spread awareness about crimes against women. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sixteen women police personnel of Haryana embarked on a 1,194 km bicycle journey on Monday, to spread awareness on women’s safety. Set to last 25 days and cover 23 police districts of the state, the rally has been christened ‘Jagriti Yatra’.

Flagging off the journey on Monday, director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said the all-women squad will interact with girls and women, including at schools and colleges, to spread awareness about the various crimes against women, ways to prevent these crimes and the roles of various state agencies.

Led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Panchkula) Mamta Sodha, the 16 police women cyclists will cover a distance of 1,194 km, including rural and urban areas, and organise social awareness events to maximise the outreach.

The yatra will culminate on December 10 with a closing ceremony to be conducted at police headquarters, Panchkula, police said in a release.

With the slogan ‘Jagruk Naari, Shakti Humari’, the objective of the expedition is to sensitise people and make women aware of their rights and facilities available to them.

RELATED STORIES

Haryana DGP PK Agrawal said providing security to women, children, and the elderly is one of the top priorities of the state police. “In some areas of Haryana, women still hesitate to report a crime,” the DGP said.

ADGP (telecom & IT) AS Chawla, ADGP (law & order) Navdeep Singh Virk, principal secretary (Haryana transport)-cum-ADGP (SVB) Kala Ramachandran, IGP (modernisation) Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IGP (women safety cell) Bharti Arora, AIG (welfare) Hamid Akhtar, and other officers were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP