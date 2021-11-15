Haryana: All-women police squad start statewide cycle rally for women’s safety

Sixteen women police personnel of Haryana embarked on a 1,194 km bicycle journey on Monday, to spread awareness on women’s safety. Set to last 25 days and cover 23 police districts of the state, the rally has been christened ‘Jagriti Yatra’.

Flagging off the journey on Monday, director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said the all-women squad will interact with girls and women, including at schools and colleges, to spread awareness about the various crimes against women, ways to prevent these crimes and the roles of various state agencies.

Led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Panchkula) Mamta Sodha, the 16 police women cyclists will cover a distance of 1,194 km, including rural and urban areas, and organise social awareness events to maximise the outreach.

The yatra will culminate on December 10 with a closing ceremony to be conducted at police headquarters, Panchkula, police said in a release.

With the slogan ‘Jagruk Naari, Shakti Humari’, the objective of the expedition is to sensitise people and make women aware of their rights and facilities available to them.

Haryana DGP PK Agrawal said providing security to women, children, and the elderly is one of the top priorities of the state police. “In some areas of Haryana, women still hesitate to report a crime,” the DGP said.

ADGP (telecom & IT) AS Chawla, ADGP (law & order) Navdeep Singh Virk, principal secretary (Haryana transport)-cum-ADGP (SVB) Kala Ramachandran, IGP (modernisation) Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IGP (women safety cell) Bharti Arora, AIG (welfare) Hamid Akhtar, and other officers were present on the occasion.