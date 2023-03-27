Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests ASI for graft in Yamunanagar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Mar 27, 2023 10:31 PM IST

The cop was identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamal Rana, in-charge of the Kheri Lakha Singh police post under Radaur police station.

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday late arrested a police post in-charge for allegedly accepting a bribe of 8,000 red-handed at his office for settling a car sale-purchase dispute.

Officer Yashwant with the ACB’s Panchkula Range said, “We had received a complaint from a local, Joginder Singh on the toll-free helpline that he purchased a car from Naresh Kumar in 2021. Kumar had filed a complaint with the police that the full payment was not paid by Singh. The ASI demanded a bribe of 10,000 for settlement with the other party.”

The officer said an amount of 2,000 was taken on the spot by the ASI. After the complaint to ACB, a raiding team led by Inspector Amit Kumar arrested the ASI red-handed at the police station on Sunday. This is the third arrest this month by the state agency in the district.

On March 11, a team of the Yamunanagar unit arrested SPO (Special Police Officer) Sanjeev Kumar, posted as a driver at Chhachhrauli police station red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,500.

A day earlier, the Karnal unit had arrested a sub-inspector Dharam Pal posted as SHO of Sadhaura police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of 50,000 in lieu of passing 50 overloaded vehicles from his area on March 10.

The bureau has also nabbed two employees Vikas Chand, posted as an accountant and Azad Singh, a clerk at the office of the district food civil supplies and consumer affairs (DFSC) department for taking a bribe of 20,000 from a ration depot holder on March 17.

