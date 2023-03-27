Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests ASI for graft in Yamunanagar

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday late arrested a police post in-charge for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 red-handed at his office for settling a car sale-purchase dispute.

The cop was identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamal Rana, in-charge of the Kheri Lakha Singh police post under Radaur police station.

Officer Yashwant with the ACB’s Panchkula Range said, “We had received a complaint from a local, Joginder Singh on the toll-free helpline that he purchased a car from Naresh Kumar in 2021. Kumar had filed a complaint with the police that the full payment was not paid by Singh. The ASI demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for settlement with the other party.”

The officer said an amount of ₹2,000 was taken on the spot by the ASI. After the complaint to ACB, a raiding team led by Inspector Amit Kumar arrested the ASI red-handed at the police station on Sunday. This is the third arrest this month by the state agency in the district.

On March 11, a team of the Yamunanagar unit arrested SPO (Special Police Officer) Sanjeev Kumar, posted as a driver at Chhachhrauli police station red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,500.

A day earlier, the Karnal unit had arrested a sub-inspector Dharam Pal posted as SHO of Sadhaura police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 in lieu of passing 50 overloaded vehicles from his area on March 10.

The bureau has also nabbed two employees Vikas Chand, posted as an accountant and Azad Singh, a clerk at the office of the district food civil supplies and consumer affairs (DFSC) department for taking a bribe of ₹20,000 from a ration depot holder on March 17.

