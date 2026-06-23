Haryana approves 100% motor vehicle tax waiver for upgrading old trucks, buses

The council of ministers approved motor vehicle tax exemption for the replacement of old trucks and buses (BS-IV or prior emission norms) in the national capital region (NCR) districts as per scheme for support to National Capital Region Planning Board.

The said incentive is expected to accelerate fleet modernisation, reduce vehicular emissions, and improve air quality in the NCR districts for 93,458 trucks and 16,329 buses. (HT File)

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An official spokesperson said that 100 % motor vehicle tax concession will be given on the purchase of new BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses.

The spokesperson said that a 50% motor vehicle tax concession will be granted on the purchase of used BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses. In both cases, the motor vehicle tax concession will be valid for a period of 10 years.

The spokesperson said the waiver of registration fees will also be granted on the registration of new vehicles purchased under the scheme, and beneficiaries participating in the scheme with old trucks and buses will receive a waiver of liabilities pending for more than one year.

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said that the government has also exempted the outstanding liability, pending for more than one year, for old BS-IV or prior emission norms compliant trucks and buses registered in the NCR districts of Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said that the government has also exempted the outstanding liability, pending for more than one year, for old BS-IV or prior emission norms compliant trucks and buses registered in the NCR districts of Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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The said incentive is expected to accelerate fleet modernisation, reduce vehicular emissions, and improve air quality in the NCR districts for 93,458 trucks and 16,329 buses, the spokesperson said.

Cabinet nod to amend superior judicial service rules

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Haryana Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007, in compliance with the May 19, 2023 ruling of the Supreme Court.

An official spokesperson said that the amendments have been proposed by the Punjab and Haryana high court to align the state’s judicial service rules with the directions issued by the apex court regarding service conditions and career progression of officers of the higher judicial service.

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The amendments provide for the adoption of a revised pay structure for members of the Haryana superior judicial service. The revised provisions incorporate the pay scales and annual progression for district judges at entry level, selection grade and super time scale.

The cabinet also approved provisions relating to the grant of selection grade and super time scale posts. As per the amended rules, selection grade shall be available to 35% of the cadre posts of district judges and will be granted to officers having not less than five years of continuous service in the cadre on the basis of merit-cum-seniority.

Similarly, super time scale shall be available to 15% of the cadre posts of district judges and will be granted to officers who have completed not less than three years of continuous service in selection grade, subject to assessment on the basis of merit-cum-seniority.

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The amended provisions further stipulate that annual increments will be calculated at the rate of 3% on a cumulative basis, with each year’s increment being computed on the previous year’s basic pay.