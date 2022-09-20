Haryana: Arhtiyas’ indefinite strike enters second day

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 11:08 PM IST

Members of the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association staged protests at the residences of ministers, MPs and MLAs of their respective areas and asked the government to accept their demands

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

No procurement took place in Haryana mandis on Tuesday as arhtiyas’ indefinite strike entered second day. They are protesting against the trading of basmati varieties on the e-NAM portal.

Members of the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association staged protests at the residences of ministers, MPs and MLAs of their respective areas and asked the government to accept their demands.

Their association decided to continue the strike as their meeting with the top officials held in Chandigarh on Monday did not yield any result. They alleged that the government did not give any assurances.

In Karnal, the protesting arhtiyas, however, did not go the chief minister’s residence in Prem Nagar.

In Panipat, the protesters reached the residences of Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and MLA Pramod Vij.

They claimed that the government was imposing its decisions on them and farmers, and was reluctant to make procurement on the MSP.

They also alleged that the government has fixed 46 per quintal commission for the arhtiyas instead of 2.5% share on the trading done in the mandis.

They said that the protests will continue till the government accepts their demands and advance the procurement of parmal varieties without any delay.

As per the members of the association, the arhtiyas from across the state will reach Karnal on Wednesday to protest at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence.

