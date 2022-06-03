Haryana arhtiyas oppose deduction in commission

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Members of Haryana arhtiyas association on Thursday held a state-level meeting in Karnal and opposed deduction in their commission on foodgrain procured on minimum support prices
Published on Jun 03, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The arhtiyas alleged that as per the rule, government used to pay them 2.5% commission which is around 51 for per quintal wheat purchased on MSP. But this year, government said it will pay only 46 per quintal which is “highly condemnable”.

During the meeting, the arhtiyas alleged that the government’s decision of direct payment to farmers has caused inconvenience to arhtiyas as well as farmers.

“We want the government to give an option to farmers if they want their payment via arhtiyas or directly,” Karnal arhtiyas association president Rajneesh Chaudhary said.

They demanded the government to allow farmers of other states as well so that farmers from Uttar Pradesh can sell their produce in Haryana.

Arhtiyas said they will raise their issues with the government and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met.

They condemned the ink attack on farm leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru and demanded strict action against people involved in the attack.

