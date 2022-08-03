Haryana assembly monsoon session to start from August 8

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday chalked out its strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha and decided to corner the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government on a range of issues, including “corruption and deteriorating law and order.”

During the meeting presided over by CLP leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress legislators listed a number of major issues concerning the public and planned the floor strategy to put the government in the dock.

The Congress, which is the principal opposition party in the 90-member House, will move at least 10 calling attention and adjournment motions, demanding a debate on these issues.

“ Congress MLAs will seek answers from the coalition government on important issues like Agneepath scheme, unemployment, law and order, illegal mining, corruption, drug menace, waterlogging, etc, in the coming assembly session,” said Hooda, addressing reporters after the CLP meeting.

The Congress will demand a short duration discussion on Agneepath, the Central government’s new recruitment scheme for the armed forces. The party will move adjournment motions or calling attention notices on the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state, corruption, Panjab University, rising unemployment, illegal mining, drug danger in the state, non-utilisation of panchayat fund, etc”.

Responding to a query, Hooda reiterated that after coming to power the Congress will start a ₹6,000 monthly old-age pension and that the Congress government will restore the pension of the elderly, whose pension has been cut by the present government on the “pretext of family identity card or income”.

“The pension would be given on the basis of self-declared income as was the practice earlier,” Hooda said, accusing the state government of stopping pension of about 4.76 lakh beneficiaries.

3-day Haryana assembly session to have one sitting a day

The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha beginning on August 8 will last three days during which minimum six-hour-long sittings will be held every day, according to Gian Chand Gupta, speaker, Vidhan Sabha.

On the opening day of the session on August 8, the legislators will be trained in operating I-Pads or laptops for the conduct of the House proceedings. Gupta said though this session will see the use of paper like in previous sessions, its use will be reduced subsequently.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), comprising speaker Gupta, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, home minister Anil Vij, parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal and deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, on Tuesday met here to decide the duration of the session and took certain decisions to start new practices.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the BAC has decided that, henceforth, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session will start at 11 am every day and continue till 6 pm with one-hour recess. Under this new arrangement, there will be no double sittings of the House as was the practice earlier, he said.

Gupta said on the opening day of the session on August 8, the MLAs will be given training from 11.30 am to 1 pm about e-Vidhan Sabha also. He said so far, the assembly secretariat has received 250 starred and 185 unstarred questions, besides two non-official resolutions, 24 calling attention notices and two adjournment motions etc.

Hooda said he was in favour of a longer duration of the assembly session. He said a short duration session was not enough to discuss all the problems being faced by the people.

“A minimum 15-day session should be convened...but this government always runs away from debate,” he said, adding the Congress will hold a protest against inflation on August 5 in all the districts and in Chandigarh.

