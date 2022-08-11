Haryana assembly passes 4 Bills, refers one to select committee

The Haryana assembly on Wednesday referred to a select committee of the House the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for examination. The amendment Bill which sought to do away with the powers of the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority to take suo motu cognisance of a matter was opposed by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary. “What’s the objective behind taking away the powers to take suo motu cognisance,” Chaudhary asked.

“The ambit of the authority should not be decreased. What’s the harm if the authority takes suo motu cognisance of a matter. The high court also takes suo motu cognisance at times,” the Congress MLA said.

Home minister Anil Vij said there has to be a complainant for the authority to act.

Chief minister ML Khattar said unlimited powers cannot be given as they will have repercussions.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala suggested that the Bill be referred to a select committee of the House for examination. Subsequently, the home minister moved a motion to refer the amendment Bill to a select committee of the assembly.

Meanwhile, four Bills were passed by the assembly on Wednesday. These were Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed to amend the Haryana Water Resources (Protection, Regulation and Management) Authority Act, 2020.