Haryana assembly pays tributes to departed

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 05:30 am IST

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, INLD MLA Aditya Devilal paid tributes to former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, former members of Haryana assembly Inder Singh Nain, Hari Ram Balmiki and freedom fighter Mangal Singh.

The Haryana assembly on Friday paid tributes to those prominent personalities who passed away between March and August.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaking during monsoon session at Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh /Hindustan Times)
The House also expressed its deep sense of sorrow on the sad and untimely demise of 26 innocent persons who were brutally killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The House also placed on record its deep sense of sorrow on the untimely demise of 260 persons including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani who lost their lives in the crash of Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, 2025.

The House also condoled the death of 43 brave soldiers from Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland.

