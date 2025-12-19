Haryana assembly: Rare bonhomie witnessed on day 1 of winter session

The opening sitting of the Haryana assembly’s winter session unfolded without much hostility--and barring occasional verbal exchanges--especially during the first half of the near six-hour-long sitting on Thursday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the winter session in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

After mourning the demise of prominent people and Haryana soldiers killed in action in recent months and followed by the Question Hour, the 90-member House witnessed an unusual moment of warmth when political adversaries---the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition, the Congress---briefly shed their combat gear.

First the ruling BJP led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed the re-appointment of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. The cordial mood continued as House again exhibited unity--minor complaints notwithstanding--for near two hours before passing a resolution unanimously in honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur, recalling how Haryana government commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the supreme sacrifice of “Hind--ki-chadar”, the ninth Sikh Guru.

In what visibly left the Congress benches surprised, chief minister Saini, who was sporting a saffron colour turban, led the House in applauding the return of Congress strongman and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Leader of Opposition. “I have not become leader of the opposition for the first time,” Hooda was heard as saying and described Saini’s gesture as a new convention.

During his near seven minutes address in the House dedicated to elevation of Hooda as the CLP leader, Saini pointed out that after waiting for one year the House finally has a Leader of the Opposition. What further left the House surprised was the amount of time Saini poured while showering praise on Hooda and traced Congress stalwart’s contribution and his rich political experience.

“Political differences are the soul of a democracy. Hooda, a four time MP, six term MLA and two term former CM, has vast experience,” Saini said, expressing confidence that having an experienced leader like Hooda will make the proceedings of the assembly more meaningful and constructive.

Dwelling at length over Hooda’s seniority and experience, Saini noted that the Congress leader is a symbol of political wisdom, legislative diligence with in-depth understanding of administrative matters. From student politics to the assembly and Parliament, Saini said, Hooda has played an active role on every platform.

Hooda, thanked the treasury benches for the gesture, but complained that the Opposition was not allowed to speak. He, however, assured that he will not be found lacking in fulfilling the responsibilities of LOP. Hooda said that while political differences may exist, personal differences should not.

Resolution on Sikh guru passed unanimously

The cordial mood continued as the assembly unanimously adopted a resolution commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Members across party lines paid glowing tributes to the Sikh master, recalling his sacrifice and the manner in which the state government marked the historic occasion, with the resolution being passed without dissent.

Parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda moved the official resolution, recalling that in the Monsoon session held in August, the House unanimously adopted a resolution to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The resolution recorded the programmes held to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary and expressed “gratitude” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the “grand congregation” held at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra on November 25 for paying homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s “contributions to the nation and to dharma.”

A number of lawmakers spoke on this resolution and steered clear of making politically loaded and acrimonious statements. Nonetheless, the Congress MLAs politely reminded the government that they were not invited to the main ceremony held in Kurukshetra despite the assurance given in the all party meeting held in connection with martyrdom anniversary.

“The opposition leaders were not invited to the function Prime Minister attended,” BB Batra, Congress MLA complained even as another Congress MLA Ashok Arora accused the state government of playing politics. “The government should have shown a large heart,” Arora said as other Opposition MLAs such as INLD’s Arjun Chautala, and Congress MLAs Balram Dangi, Jarnail Singh, rued that they did not receive the invite to attend the ceremony in Kurukshetra.

To mark the occasion, a few MLAs, including Geeta Bhukkal of Congress spoke in chaste Punjabi, while another Congress lawmaker Aftab Ahmed (Nuh) recalled the sacrifice of Sikh gurus and other saints and described the resolution as “a matter of immense happiness and pride.” Aftab Ahmed and a number of other legislators said that the Sikh gurus teachings and their sacrifice should be a part of the school curriculum.

Finally, the chief minister wrapped the discussion on the resolution after a 35 minute speech, after which the House unanimously adopted the resolution.

Notwithstanding the bonhomie, the Congress staged a symbolic walkout towards the end of the House proceedings on an issue related to the report being prepared by the Privilege Committee, setting the stage for what could be a stormy proceeding on Friday when the House will debate Congress’ no-confidence motion against the state government.