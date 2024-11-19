Haryana assembly session: Govt taking necessary steps to prevent dengue, says health minister Arti Singh Rao

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao informed the state assembly on Monday that 4,634 dengue cases were recorded so far in the state against 8,081 dengue cases last year. Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao informed the state assembly on Monday that 4,634 dengue cases were recorded so far in the state against 8,081 dengue cases last year. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Replying to a calling attention notice of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Arjun Chautala, the health minister stated that as many as 1.13 lakh dengue tests had been conducted in the state till November 11, 2024.

The INLD legislator said that the number of dengue cases was more than the health minister was quoting. “Why is the government not informing the House about the dengue cases recorded by the private hospitals? The ground realities are contrary to what the health minister is saying. Some figures of dengue cases which the minister has cited are incorrect,” the INLD MLA said.

The health minister, however, said: “It is mandatory for the private hospitals to provide accurate data of the dengue cases. Our data is up to date. If any hospital, whether government or private, is negligent in reporting correct data on dengue, strict action will be taken.”

Congress MLA Ashok Arora said that dengue cases were on the rise across the state.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the House that the health department was fully prepared for the prevention and control of dengue in the state, and fogging was being carried out once a week. He said in view of the changing weather, directions have been issued to speed up the fogging across the state.

Saini said the government will never hide any data regarding this issue. “The arrangements for controlling dengue are in place, and fogging is being carried out regularly every week...,” said Saini, adding that directions have been issued to intensify fogging in every city, locality, and even in villages through panchayats.

Meanwhile, in a written reply the health minister said that the department is taking all necessary steps to prevent dengue. The minister said that as many as 196 wards and 1,022 beds have been kept reserved for dengue patients in government hospitals. She said that platelets are provided free of cost to dengue patients who are natives of Haryana admitted in government hospitals.

Under ‘The Haryana Municipal By-Laws’ (Control of Vector-Borne Diseases), over 1 lakh notices have been issued till October 15 to the owner of premises where mosquito breeding has been detected repeatedly.