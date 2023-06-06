Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLA addresses grievances at Panchkula janta darbar

MLA addresses grievances at Panchkula janta darbar

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 06, 2023 02:02 AM IST

A resident of Rattewali village raised the issue of high-tension wires crossing above his house and how this could lead to accident any time during the janta darbar

From overhead high-tension wires in Rattewali village to safety of children in Kona village, many issues were raised during the janta darbar chaired by Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta at HUDA field hostel in Sector 6 on Monday.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, during the janta darbar, assured the residents that he will write to NHAI Panchkula and Shimla to work out a solution. (HT Photo)
Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, during the janta darbar, assured the residents that he will write to NHAI Panchkula and Shimla to work out a solution. (HT Photo)

Ram Singh of Rattewali village raised the issue of high-tension wires crossing above his house and how this could lead to accident any time. He said he had written application to the Uttar Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam limited (UHBVNL) seeking removal of these high-tension wires but no action was taken.

Acting on it, Gupta directed the officials of UHBVNL to immediately remove the high-tension wires in the village. Along with this, he also asked officials concerned to redress the complaints of villagers with regards to the transformer installed in the fields.

The residents of Kona village in Pinjore requested for construction of underpass. The villagers told the speaker that children of the village have to cross NH 105 to reach middle school which is a major threat to their safety as it teems with high-speed vehicles. Gupta assured the residents that he will write to NHAI Panchkula and Shimla to work out a solution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
underpass
underpass
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out