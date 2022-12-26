Haryana assembly winter session underway, CM Khattar pays tribute to Sahibzadas

The three-day winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha got underway on Monday with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar paying tributes to the two younger Sahibzadas (sons) -- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh -- of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Winter session of Haryana assembly from Monday

“It’s a proud day for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate today as Veer Bal Diwas as a mark of respect for the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. Both the younger Sahibzaadas sacrificed their lives for the sake of our country and religion,” Khattar said soon after the House assembled.

Khattar’s tribute was in the form of a poem.

Due to a surge in coronavirus cases across countries, Covid protocol is being followed strictly in the assembly. Everyone has been asked to wear masks inside the assembly.

As many as 311 starred and 171 unstarred questions have been sent by MLAs so far. At present, 60 questions have been selected for three days during the draw organised under the chairmanship of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. Apart from this, three Bills and two private resolutions have also been received.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twenty-six calling attention motions have been sent by the MLAs on different issues.

In the first sitting, the Bills to be introduced include the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, 2022.