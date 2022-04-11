Haryana: Aunt arrested for five-year-old’s murder in Karnal

Five days after the body of a five-year-old boy was found on the roof of a cowshed in his neighbourhood in Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal district, police on Sunday arrested his aunt on the charges of his murder.

She was produced in a local court by the crime investigation agency (CIA) and sent to three-day police remand for further interrogation.

Karnal police CIA II incharge Mohan Lal said as per the findings of the investigation, the police arrested Anjali, wife of Vikas Kumar, who is the cousin of the victim’s father.

He said the police have also got credible information against her, but she will be questioned to ascertain the involvement of others. He said the police were investigating the case thoroughly and further action will be taken as per the findings of the probe.

The boy had gone missing on April 5 and his body was spotted by his family members the next morning.

His family had suspected it to be a case of murder and filed a police complaint against some relatives. The police had rounded up five persons for their interrogation.