‘Haryana bandh’ evokes no response; farmers block NH-9 for three hours

Khap representatives and farmer leaders on Wednesday blocked the national highway-9 which connects Rohtak to Delhi for three hours near Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, demanding the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Three days ago, various khaps under the leadership of Dalal-84 khap head Bhup Singh Dalal had given a call for ‘Haryana bandh’ on Wednesday.

The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (BBSS) had called a ‘Janta Sansad’ three days ago, in which they raised 25 demands, including the arrest of the former WFI chief and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh over sexual harassment charges.

After the farmers, including women and children laid siege on the NH, the police reached the spot and diverted traffic for three hours. Later, the protesters lifted the blockade on assurance given by Jhajjar deputy commissioner Shakti Singh of a meeting with the government. In other parts of the state, the bandh evoked no response and all establishments remained open.

Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (BBSS) head Ramesh Dalal said they had raised 25 demands, including the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, a legal guarantee of the MSP, waiving off of farm loans, four times higher compensation than the market rate for land acquisition, government shall purchase sunflower crop on minimum support price (MSP) and if Punjab fails to provide Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water to Haryana, the Centre should ask the army to built the SYL canal and ensure that Haryana gets its share of water.

“People of Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh are becoming victims of cancer as polluted water from the Yamuna is being supplied to them and the government should provide them better quality of water,” he had added.

