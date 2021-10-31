Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana bans use and sale of crackers in all 14 NCR districts in state

However, in areas with ‘moderate’ air quality, green crackers have been allowed for festivals such as Diwali, Gurupurab, Chhath, Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:09 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered a ban, with immediate effect, on the sale and use of fire crackers in all 14 districts of the state which come under the National Capital Region (NCR). In a notification, the State Disaster Management Authority said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the festive season, the use of crackers during which, it said, adversely affects the respiratory health of vulnerable groups, in addition to aggravating the health condition of Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation.

The 14 Haryana districts which fall in the NCR and, thus, will see a blanket ban on the sale and use of fire crackers are: Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Sonipat. The agency further clarified that in addition to these districts, the prohibition shall also be applicable in all cities/towns in the state where the quality of air during November is “poor” or worse.

However, it permitted green crackers in all cities and town with air quality “moderate” or below. On Diwali and Gurupurab, green crackers can be burst for two hours, from 8pm to 10pm, from 6am to 8am on Chhath, and 11:55pm to 00:30am on Christmas/New Year's Eve, it said. “The Haryana State Pollution Control Board will issue the list of the above mentioned cities and towns, and, separately, make the same available online on their website and also publicise the same to inform the public,” the notification read.

The order also made it clear that in all areas where crackers are allowed, community participation shall be promoted, and be undertaken only at pre-identified and pre-designated spots. Also, even for other celebrations such as weddings, only green crackers will be allowed. In all cases, the sale of crackers is allowed solely through licensed traders.

The State Pollution Control Board will immediately initiate short-term monitoring (14 days) in all cities and towns. This will be done to identify parameters such as Aluminum, Barium, Iron, apart from thee regulatory parameters against the short-term ambient air quality criteria values (AAQCVs), as proposed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the use of fire crackers. 

 

 

