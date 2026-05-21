Haryana bars govt teachers from bringing mobile phones in classrooms; summer vacation from May 25 to June 30

Haryana government on Wednesday issued directions barring the government teachers from carrying mobile phones into the classrooms. It also announced summer vacations in schools from May 25 to June 30.

In the meeting, held to review school infrastructure, it was also decided to developed 250 identified schools on the lines of Prime Minister Excellence Schools and Model Schools, as announced in the 2026-27 budget. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini.

In a statement, the state government said that in order to make the teaching system more effective, the CM, on the suggestion of the education minister Mahipal Dhanda, directed that teachers will not carry mobile phones into classrooms. The phones will remain deposited in the principal’s office and there will be complete restriction its use during teaching hours. This step, the government said, will ensure that studies are not affected and students receive a better academic environment.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned officials…,” a government spokesperson said.

In the meeting, held to review school infrastructure, it was also decided to developed 250 identified schools on the lines of Prime Minister Excellence Schools and Model Schools, as announced in the 2026-27 budget.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} These schools affiliated with the Haryana Board of School Education will provide education in both Hindi and English medium. Modern resources, improved infrastructure, laboratories, smart classrooms, and quality teaching systems will be developed in these schools. Teachers and principals will be selected through a screening process to ensure quality education for students {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These schools affiliated with the Haryana Board of School Education will provide education in both Hindi and English medium. Modern resources, improved infrastructure, laboratories, smart classrooms, and quality teaching systems will be developed in these schools. Teachers and principals will be selected through a screening process to ensure quality education for students {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Decision to make voluntary labour (Shramdaan) mandatory in the curriculum of government schools was also taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decision to make voluntary labour (Shramdaan) mandatory in the curriculum of government schools was also taken. {{/usCountry}}

quality education See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON