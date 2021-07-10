Haryana: Farmers clash with police in Yamunanagar

As the impasse between farmers and the government continues over the three contentious agricultural laws, protesters under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha faced off with police while trying to disrupt a Bharatiya Janata Party meeting in Yamunanagar on Saturday, leading to minor injuries on both sides.

Meanwhile, farmers showed black flags to BJP state chief OP Dhankar during the party’s “chintan shivir” (brainstorming session) in Hisar while women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhanda and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal faced the protesters’ wrath in Jind.

The party’s district executive meeting in Yamunanagar was chaired by transport minister Moolchand Sharma at a marriage palace near Matka Chowk, and had education minister Kanwar Pal and other party functionaries in attendance.

Despite a three-layer security, some farmers tried to run over the barricades with their tractors, making way for other protestors to climb over them.

A major confrontation was averted after superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal urged senior union leaders to call back their men, and they yielded. However, some of the protesters and half a dozen cops received minor injuries during the melee, confirmed the union leaders and police.

As police started rounding up protesters, the farmers failed to show black flags to BJP leaders or disrupt the meeting.

“We had announced to stage a dharna till the end of the meeting, but police forcibly took away a few of us in buses. We asked them to release our men or face consequences, and they did,” said Sanju Gudiana, district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni).

Aashish Chaudhary, deputy superintendent of police, said seven to eight cops received minor injuries and it will be ascertained if a legal action is required. “A few men were detained as a precautionary measure, and were released after the meeting ended peacefully,” he said.

BJP leaders face farmers’ wrath in Jind, Hisar

In Hisar, farmer leader Vikas Sisar lashed out at the authorities of Guru Jambeshwar University for allowing the meeting of BJP state chief OP Dhankar even after cancelling its booking on Friday evening.

“It is evident that the BJP government has been using educational institutes to conduct its party meetings and the varsity officials are following its each and every direction,” he said.

Later, farmers blocked the Hisar-Delhi highway near Ramayana toll plaza after some women protesters alleged that a man accompanying BJP’s Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana made derogatory gestures at them. Bhayana was not available for comment.

In Jind, Kamlesh Dhanda managed to leave the meeting being conducted at the BJP office after getting news about farmers reaching the venue in large numbers to protest. However, Sunita Duggal and Jind MLA Krishan Middha got stuck in the office, and were later taken away in a police vehicle amid heavy security.

“The administration is helping BJP leaders in conducting meetings against the people’s sentiments. We will continue to protest against them until the farm laws are repealed,” said BKU’s Jind district president Azad Palwan.