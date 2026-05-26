Haryana: BJP to launch statewide outreach drive to mark 12 years of Modi govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana on Monday decided to launch a state-wide public outreach campaign from June 5 to June 21 to mark the completion of 12 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana on Monday decided to launch a state-wide public outreach campaign from June 5 to June 21 to mark the completion of 12 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was taken at an organisational meeting held at the party’s Panchkamal office in Panchkula where chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, state party affairs in-charge Satish Poonia, BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, ministers, MLAs and district presidents were present.

The party has issued guidelines to MPs, MLAs, ministers and party office-bearers regarding the service-oriented programmes to be organised during the campaign.

The BJP said each MP will spend one day in every assembly segment falling under his Lok Sabha constituency, while MLAs will spend a day in every mandal of their assembly constituency.

Poonia said the Modi government’s 12-year tenure brought “historic and unprecedented transformation” in the country.

According to the BJP, during the meeting the top brass of the state unit also discussed the Election Commission’s (EC) upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise for updating electoral rolls. The party has appealed to its workers to assist the EC in the upcoming SIR exercise, saying that it is aimed at updating electoral rolls. The BJP leaders urged party workers to ensure that no genuine voter’s name is deleted, while all eligible citizens should be included in the voter list.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister urged party workers to ensure the successful implementation of programmes being organised to commemorate 12 years of the Modi government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister urged party workers to ensure the successful implementation of programmes being organised to commemorate 12 years of the Modi government. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Referring to the SIR exercise, Saini said the voter list revision exercise is aimed at cleaning up electoral rolls by removing names of deceased voters, eliminating duplicate entries and adding eligible new voters. Saini appealed to party workers to assist EC in ensuring eligible voters names are included and duplicate or ineligible entries are deleted.

Addressing the meeting, Badoli said programmes will be organised at the district, mandal and assembly constituency levels to highlight the achievements of the Modi government and connect beneficiaries with welfare schemes.

The party will hold media interaction programmes from June 8 to June 12. Saini, Union ministers and senior BJP leaders will interact with the media on June 11 and 12 to share details of the Centre’s achievements during the last 12 years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The party will also organise public welfare camps from June 12 to June 20 in coordination with the Haryana government. The camps will run for three days each.

According to the BJP, a special public outreach campaign will also be conducted from June 8 to June 14 in which Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, state ministers and party office-bearers will be present. The campaign will include tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, Pragati Path Yatras and programmes linked to the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp” initiative.

District-level “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelans” will also be organised during the campaign.