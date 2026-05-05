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    Haryana: BJP will issue show-cause notice to Bishnoi, says Badoli

    Bishnoi asked the party leadership to issue a show-cause notice to Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma over her controversial remarks

    Published on: May 05, 2026 6:50 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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    Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli said the party will issue a show-cause notice to former Hisar Member of Parliament (MP) Kuldeep Bishnoi over his social media post in which he criticised his own party.

    Haryana: BJP will issue show-cause notice to Bishnoi, says Badoli
    Haryana: BJP will issue show-cause notice to Bishnoi, says Badoli

    On Saturday taking to social media, Bishnoi asked the party leadership to issue a show-cause notice to Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma over her controversial remarks against his late former three-time Congress chief minister Bhajan Lal of rigging polls through “badmashi”, else he will be forced to take a big decision.

    Interacting with the media in Ambala on Sunday, Badoli said that Sharma made a mistake in choosing the words but her statement was not against Bhajan Lal. “Bishnoi has unnecessarily stretched the issue and the party will serve him notice and seek reply,” he added.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: BJP Will Issue Show-cause Notice To Bishnoi, Says Badoli
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: BJP Will Issue Show-cause Notice To Bishnoi, Says Badoli
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