Haryana boards, corpn exempted from finance dept approval for engaging contract staff

Haryana government’s boards, corporations and undertakings, which do not receive budgetary support from the state government, have been exempted from the requirement to seek prior approval of the finance department for the engagement of contractual manpower through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) as long as the engagement remains within the sanctioned posts, said chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in a communication on Tuesday.

However, if additional staff beyond the sanctioned posts is required then prior approval from the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises (HBPE) is mandatory.

In instances of seasonal engagement of manpower through HKRN during the rabi and kharif seasons by the power distribution companies and the engagement of data entry operators, and chowkidars by Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) during procurement seasons, one-time approval for the number of such seasonal manpower shall be sought from the finance department.

HKRN will continue to adhere to the existing procedure for soliciting demands for the engagement of contractual manpower through its portal. All heads of departments have been instructed to submit their respective proposals to the finance department for review at the same time. To ensure a streamlined process, HKRN will provide a consolidated list of demands raised by the departments on the HKRN website every Monday to the finance department, which will review the proposals submitted by the administrative department within a week and then approve the proposals.

Meanwhile, a communication from the chief secretary’s office said the government has decided to annually revise the nigam wage rates of employees engaged in various departments, boards and corporations through HKRN.

