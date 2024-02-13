Haryana borders fortified as Punjab farmers on the move

A day before 17 farm bodies under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) planned protest march to the Capital, Punjab saw a state-wide mobilisation of farmers on Monday. Farmers in a trolley ahead of their scheduled march towards Delhi in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday. (PTI)

As per reports convoys of farmers left from the south Malwa districts, Amritsar and other parts of the state even as police beefed up security at the Punjab-Haryana border.

From South Malwa districts consisting Fazilka, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda and Mansa districts the farmers left in small groups to gather near Haryana borders at three points — Shambhu, Khanauri and Dabwali.

Many farmers have already reached Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts and are camping there overnight waiting for the outcome of the meeting with Union ministers. Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, farmers are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, among others.

The Shambu border in Patiala, one of the three borders between Punjab and Haryana from where farmers are scheduled to cross on their way to Delhi, has already been fortified with multi-layer barricading and armed police personnel.

Barbed wires, cement boulders, and iron spikes have been installed on the roads with cement and sand-filled large containers to stop the farmer’s movement.

As per police officers deployed at the border, this time, the barricading on the Shambu border have been doubled as compared to 2020 when farmers had marched to Delhi against now repealed farm laws.

“We are keeping a constant vigil on the farmer’s movement. Our police personnel are ensuring smooth movement of tractor-trolleys of farmers without any inconvenience to the commuters,” said a senior police officer.

Bohar Singh Rupian, Faridkot district president of BKU (Sidhupur) said that the union had chalked out a strategy for the movement of farmers towards Haryana borders.

“Faridkot district unit will bring in 200 tractor-trailers. As many as 84 tractor-trailers have already reached near Khanauri border. More will be despatched by the evening and by the morning all 200 will be at the Khanauri border. Different district units have been sent to different entry points near the Haryana border leading to Delhi. Our unit will push from Khanauri to reach Delhi,” he added.

Kaka Singh Kotda, leader BKU (Sidhupur) said that they are prepared for the long haul.

“The barricades of the Haryana government will not be able to stop us. The main entry points will be Khanuari and Shambhu, where Sidhupur units will try to push through the barricading,” he added.

“We are sticking to our demands and we will settle for nothing less,” announced Dalewal. Another group of farmers led by Balbir Singh Rajewal who heads a faction of Bhartiya Kisan Union has given a call for a Bharat bandh on February 16 and BKU (Ekta-Ughrahan), who claims the largest support base has planned a dharna in Chandigarh for February 24.

The three groups are pressing for almost the same set of demands.