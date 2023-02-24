Haryana budget 2023-24: Social sector in focus in CM Khattar’s sop opera ahead of election year

Loosening his purse strings with an eye on the 2024 Parliament and assembly elections, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday played up the populism card, announcing a string of measures aimed at winning over the low-income populace, senior citizens, women, scheduled castes and youngsters.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the Budget presentation of the state assembly in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Manohar Lal twitter)

The CM, who holds the finance portfolio, presented his fourth successive budget in the state assembly, allocating a sum of ₹10,254 crore for the social sector for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal, an increase of 7.1% over the revised estimates of the current financial year.

Sensing that the social sector and youth-oriented programmes needed a focussed push, the CM had in January taken over the social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship (YEE) portfolios.

The YEE is a new department created by merging the departments of skill development and industrial training, along with employment and youth affairs while SEWA is an outcome of merger of welfare of scheduled castes, backward classes and social justice and empowerment departments.

Health insurance net widened

Staying focussed on the social sector, the CM on Thursday said the benefits under Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units (CHIRAYU) - Ayushman Bharat would be extended to all families whose annual income, according to the data verified by the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), is above ₹1.8 lakh and up to ₹3 lakh. “These families will be asked to make a nominal contribution of ₹1,500 per family per annum covering 50% of the subscription amount for receiving medical treatment cover of ₹5 lakh in any empanelled hospital. Nearly 8 lakh such families will be eligible to receive this benefit in addition to 29.93 lakh families already identified,” he said.

The CM also extended the benefit of CHIRAYU-Ayushman Bharat to families of anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers, chowkidars, mid-day meal workers, gramin safai karamcharis, lambardars and other such workers, who come from families having an annual income of more than ₹1.80 lakh, on contribution of a nominal sum of ₹125 per month. The families of these employees would be eligible for in-patient hospital care of upto ₹5 lakh per annum in any state empanelled hospital. He also announced introducing Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodyay Parivar Suraksha Yojana for providing assistance in case of death, or disability of a member of a family, having annual income of up to ₹1.8 lakh.

Social security pension hiked for elderly, women & disabled

The CM announced a ₹250 hike -- from ₹2,500 a month to ₹2,750 a month-- in the social security pension benefit, including old age samman allowance, widow pension and Divyang pension, with effect from April 1, 2023. Khattar also widened the ambit of old age samman allowance by increasing the income eligibility limit from ₹2 lakhs per annum of self and spouse to ₹3 lakhs per annum based on PPP verified data.

To take care of 3,600 elderly citizens, aged 80 or above, living by themselves, whose annual income excluding the old age samman allowance is less than ₹25,000, the CM announced a Varishta Nagrik Sewa Ashram Scheme under which they will be provided care in a sewa ashram. All facilities, including healthcare for senior citizens, will be available under one roof in the sewa ashram.

Khattar said there were over 3.3 lakh persons above 80 years, as per the PPP data, and the government will ensure that their well-being with a personal visit once every two months by government servants under the “Prahari” scheme. Based on the personal visit, the next steps including medical support or protection of property etc will be taken by the government, he said. The CM also announced to reduce the age for senior citizens concessional fare in Haryana Roadways buses from 65 to 60 years, saying he hoped they are able to visit their near and dear ones more often.

Young entrepreneurs on his radar

Khattar also announced setting up of a venture capital fund in association with banks and financial institutions to provide financial support through loans and equity to start-up entrepreneurs who are women or come from families with an annual income of upto ₹1.80 lakh or belong to the Scheduled Castes or Backward Classes. The fund will assist youth in becoming entrepreneurs where the project cost is upto ₹5 crore and will have a corpus of ₹200 crore. The selection of beneficiaries under the Venture Capital Fund will be done by a group of experts in industry and entrepreneurship with the involvement of government officials.

Assistance for girls taking admission in govt ITIs

Reading the budget address from a tablet device, Khattar said that for improving admission of girl students in Industrial Training Institutes, he is providing financial assistance of ₹2,500 to every girl who takes admission in government, provided the annual family income is up to ₹3 lakh. He allocated ₹50 crore for the construction of additional Haryana assembly complex in Chandigarh and announced an outlay of ₹101 crore for the construction of the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

