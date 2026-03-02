Haryana budget: CM Saini announces power utility for farmers, outlay up 10%

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced the establishment of the Haryana Agri-Power Distribution Corporation, a dedicated utility designed to cater exclusively to the state’s farm sector. Presenting the state budget for 2026-27, Saini, who also holds the finance and planning portfolios, said the new corporation will serve 7.12 lakh agricultural consumers and manage 5,083 agricultural feeders. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini presenting the state budget for 2026-27 at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The CM proposed a total budget outlay of ₹2,23,658.17 crore, marking a 10.28% increase over the 2025-26 revised estimates of ₹2,02,816.66 crore. He had proposed an outlay of ₹2,05,017.29 crore in his maiden budget in 2025. The fiscal deficit for 2026-27 is estimated at ₹40,293.17 crore (2.65% of GSDP), while the revenue deficit stands at ₹13,188.05 crore (0.87%). Capital expenditure is pegged at 1.86%, with effective capital expenditure at 2.32%.

Agri-push: Organic hubs, higher compensation, and dairy expansion

To promote sustainable farming, the government will develop the Morni block in Panchkula as an organic block. Saini also announced a significant hike in disaster compensation: Payouts for fruit crops will rise from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per acre, while compensation for vegetables and spices will increase from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per acre.

A new Haryana Potato Seeds Act will be enacted to certify tissue-culture-produced seeds, targeting an annual yield of 7.5 lakh quintals.

In Sirsa, a ₹25-crore Vita plant will begin processing 10,000 metric tonnes (MT) of kinnow and 12,000 MT of other fruits under a PPP model.

The dairy sector will see the establishment of two new milk processing plants in Ambala and Rewari, costing ₹300 crore each, with a daily capacity of five lakh litres. Additionally, 2,000 new Vita booths and milk bars will be opened, featuring a 20% reservation for women from self-help groups.

Rural infrastructure also received a boost, with water supply in 10 ‘Mahagrams’—including Gangwa, Pharal, and Dhauj—set to increase from 55 to 135 litres per person per day.

Future-ready state: AI colleges and health sector boost

In a move toward high-tech education, the state will establish an autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital College driven by AI-based teaching and evaluation. If successful, 10 similar institutions will be set up. The government will also establish four new polytechnics in Mau Lokri (Gurugram), Kheri Talwana (Mahendragarh), Naraingarh (Ambala), and Kawi (Panipat) at a cost of ₹55 crore.

To foster innovation, 250 more Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in schools ( ₹25 crore), and 100 additional teachers will be trained in German and Japanese.

The CM announced that six mobile skill labs will be established to provide services in rural and remote areas. The mobile skill labs will provide training in EV maintenance, electronics repair and digital services. A skill faculty training and research centre costing about ₹50 crore will be set up,

The healthcare sector will see a massive scale-up. The CM announced to upgrade nine primary health centres to community health centres at Shri Panjokhra Sahib in Ambala, Hassanpur and Mandkola in Palwal, Nagina and Ghasera in Nuh, Dharuhera in Rewari, Ismailabad in Kurukshetra and Wazirabad and Daulatabad in Gurgaon. Saini also announced to establish 17 new PHCs in Jasana and Manjhawali in Faridabad, Rithoj, Singhrawali, and Ransika in Gurgaon, Khatodara in Mahendragarh, Sakras, Shahchokha, Chandni, Lohinga Kalan, and Tain in Nuh, Gahlab, Baghola, and Dhatir in Palwal, Tint in Rewari, Thana in Kurukshetra, and Pipaltha in Jind.

The CM announced setting up of dialysis centres at 18 places across the state - Maharishi Chyawan Medical College, Koriawas, Atal Bihari Medical College, Chhainsa, Hansi district hospital and sub divisional hospitals at Naraiangarh, Ladwa, Siwani, Tohana, Ballabhgarh, Pataudi, Assandh, Gohana, Guhla, Narwana, Meham, Dabwali, Kosli, Mahendragarh and Kanina. Saini also announced that six new cardiac catheterization labs will be established at Hisar and Yamunanagar government hospitals, sub divisional hospitals at Bahadurgarh and Sonepat; and medical colleges at Karnal and Bhiwani.

He said first eight new first referral units providing round the clock caesarean services will be set up opened at CHC Chaurmastpur in Ambala, CHC Bhattu Kalan in Fatehabad, CHC Chhara in Jhajjar, Kaul in Kaithal, Mathana in Kurukshetra, and Badhkhalsa in Sonepat. Also 70 new advanced life support ambulances and 167 basic life support ambulances will be bought.

50 new electric buses to religious destinations

The CM announced that Haryana Roadways will buy 50 new electric buses for major religious destinations- Katra, Salasar, Khatu Shyam, Haridwar and Amritsar.

The electric city bus services operating in 12 cities will be extended to remaining district headquarter and 1,000 new buses will be purchased to provide better transport facilities for students.

The CM said he proposes to establish Common Industrial Secretariats which will have departments under one roof at Faridabad Gurgaon, Manesar and Rewari for the sake of convenience of investors and save them from visiting multiple departments.