Haryana budget: Emphasis on social sector, benefit of Ayushman Bharat extended

Putting emphasis on the social sector in the 2023-24 financial year, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme would be extended to all families whose annual income, according to the data verified by the Parivar Pehchan Patra, is above ₹1.8 lakh and up to ₹3 lakh.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, reading out the budget estimates for 2023-24 from a tablet in the assembly on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Presenting the budget estimates, Khattar said that these families will be asked to make a nominal contribution of ₹1,500 per family per annum covering 50% of the subscription amount for receiving medical treatment cover of ₹5 lakh in any empanelled hospital. Nearly 8 lakh such families will be eligible to receive this benefit in addition to 29.93 lakh families already identified.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed a ₹1,83,950-crore state budget for 2023-24, an increase of 11.6% over the revised estimates of ₹1,64,808 crore.

7% increase in allocation for social sector

The chief minister allocated ₹10,524 crore for the social sector in the upcoming financial year, an increase of 7% over the revised estimates of the current fiscal.

He announced an increase of ₹250 a month in the social security pension benefit, including the old age samman allowance, widow pension and Divyang pension from ₹2,500 a month to ₹2,750 a month with effect from April 1, 2023.

The chief minister introduced the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodyay Parivar Suraksha Yojana for providing assistance in case of death, or disability of a member of a family, having annual income of up to ₹1.8 lakh.

To take care of elderly citizens in the state, the CM announced a scheme would be introduced under which they will be provided care in sewa ashram.

Venture capital fund for assisting youngsters in entrepreneurship

Khattar also announced setting up a venture capital fund for assisting young entrepreneurs where the cost object is ₹5 crore.

The venture capital fund will have a corpus of ₹200 crore and the selection of beneficiaries under the fund will be done by a group of experts from industry and entrepreneurship along with government officials.

The venture capital fund will be established in association with banks and financial institutions to provide support through loans and equity to start up entrepreneurs who are women or come from families with an annual income of ₹1.8 lakh.

Assistance for girls taking admission in govt ITIs

Reading the budget address from a tablet, Khattar said that for improving admission of girl students in Industrial Training Institutes, he is providing financial assistance of ₹2,500 to every girl who takes admission in government it is, provided the annual family income is up to ₹3 lakh.

Incentive for buying crop stubble from farmers

Khattar said that the government will notify a rate of ₹1,000 per tonne as an incentive for buying crop stubble from farmers and ₹1,500 per tonne for meeting all expenses related to stubble management for paddy straw procured in the prescribed service areas by designated agencies.

Thermal power plants in the state will also use paddy straw biomass in the form of pellets, along with coal for generation of electricity.

This is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government.

