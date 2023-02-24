Haryana budget: Sports academy, training and rehabilitation centre coming up

In a major fillip for sports, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the Haryana Sports Academy, a sports hostel and a national-level Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Centre for Sports will be established in Panchkula.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presenting the Haryana Budget for 2023-24 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“I propose to set up Haryana Sports Academy, along with a 200-bed sports hostel each in Ambala and Panchkula, to provide residential training facilities to national-level athletes from Haryana and rest of India for preparation for Olympics and other international sports events. The construction of these facilities will be taken up in 2023-24,” Khattar said.

The CM announced that the government had established 1,100 sports nurseries in the state for the benefit of young and budding sportspersons.

“To assist in the training efforts of sportspersons who aim to compete nationally and internationally and to nurture them in case of injuries, a national-level Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Centre for Sports (STRCS) will become functional shortly at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, where facilities for scientific sports training, sports injury rehabilitation and sports physiotherapy will be available,” he said.

SAMANBHUTI to uplift lives of disabled

The chief minister proposed to establish SAMANBHUTI — State Action for Mental, Nutritional and Behavioural Upliftment Initiative — in Panchkula to cater to needs of persons with disabilities under all categories of disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, in Panchkula.

It would encompass multi-layered services in life cycle approach, ranging from prevention, diagnosis, intervention and rehabilitation, to ensure meaningful engagement of specially-abled individuals with society.

SAMANUBHUTI will include programmes like speech therapy, occupational therapy, special and vocational education, behaviour, music and play therapies as part of treatment.

Other announcements

The CM said, “The Centres of Excellence in several horticultural crops established in the state have been leading promotional and developmental activities in horticulture. In 2023-24, I propose to establish three new Centres of Excellence, one on post-harvest management in Panchkula, the second for onions in Pinangawan in Nuh district and third for flowers in Munimpur in Jhajjar district.”

He said the government had decided to revamp and expand the State Data Centre infrastructure with the latest technology and enhanced security provision at a cost of ₹266 crore, of which ₹83 crore has been received from the central government as assistance for capital investment.

“The government has also decided to augment the Haryana State Wide Area Network (HSWAN) connectivity between Chandigarh, Panchkula, districts, tehsils and blocks and upgrade bandwidth at a cost of ₹48 crore,” he said.

Regarding shortage of housing for employees in Chandigarh and Panchkula, he assured that the government proposes to construct multi-storeyed housing complex for residential housing for government employees. The construction will hopefully commence in 2023-24.

