Haryana cabinet meet: MSME facilitation councils to deal with cases where amount is above 20 lakh

The cabinet also accorded approval in Haryana Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (Amendment) Rules, 2023.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chairing the cabinet meet on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesperson said the rules have been formulated to include composition of district facilitation councils. The key highlights of 2023 Rules is that Haryana micro and small enterprises facilitation council, established by the state government under Section 20 of the Act, would deal with the cases where the principal amount is more than ₹20 lakh. The district council shall consist of additional deputy commissioner as the chairperson, an officer from the administration of justice department not below the rank of assistant district attorney and an officer not below the rank of accounts officer posted in the deputy commissioner office will be members of the council.

A member from the local association of micro or small industry or enterprises to be appointed by the state government will be non-official member and an officer from the district micro, small and medium enterprises centre of the district concerned not below the rank of assistant director will be member secretary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The council or the district council, as the case may be, shall upload the basic information related to its working including the annual progress report on the official web portal created for the purpose.

The council or the district council, as the case may be, shall provide information to the member secretary of the National Board for micro, small and medium enterprises as defined in the Act in the manner and form as required from time to time, the spokesperson said.

Haryana Panchayati Raj rules amended

The cabinet granted approval for the amendment in the Haryana Panchayati Raj Rules of 1995.

An official spokesperson said the existing Haryana Panchayati Raj Rules of 1995 have been amended to include rule 28A, titled application of gram fund, samiti fund, and zila parishad fund under Sections 21, 75, 100, 137, 146, and 209. This rule states that a gram panchayat, panchayat samiti, or zila parishad is authorised to utilise its funds for the performance of functions and duties assigned to it by or under the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act. However, it is mandatory that any grant-in-aid provided by the state government to the gram panchayat, panchayat samiti, or zila parishad must be used exclusively for the specific purpose if so, assigned by the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, the amendment specifies that the state government has the authority to instruct a gram panchayat, panchayat samiti, or zila parishad to carry out specific functions, duties, or implement development work using their respective funds. This directive can only be issued if the assigned development work has been requested by a resident of the concerned Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, or Zila Parishad and is deemed by the State Government to be in public interest, the spokesperson said.