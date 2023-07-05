Haryana cabinet frames guidelines for 3 state police awards

Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved the standard operating procedure (SoP) regarding recently instituted police awards, namely chief minister’s medal for bravery, home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation and DGP’s Uttam Seva Medal to recognise and reward outstanding detection, investigation, bravery and performance by Haryana police personnel. The name of police medal awardees will be published in the Gazette of Haryana and the register of such names will be kept in the home department. (HT File)

According to the approved SOPs, the awardees of the chief minister’s medal (bravery) and home minister’s medal (excellence in investigation) will get a one-time cash reward of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively, apart from a certificate/scroll signed by the chief minister and home minister respectively.

The awardees of the CM’s medal for bravery and home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation will get a medal along with a ribbon display above the left pocket of the uniform and six-month extension in service after retirement. However, six-month extension will be applicable for Group-B and C police personnel only, in case they are not availing any other extension in service.

The name of medal awardees will be published in the Gazette of Haryana and the register of such names will be kept in the home department.

The awardees of the DGP’s Uttam Seva Medal will get a one-time cash reward of ₹50,000 along with a certificate/scroll signed by the DGP Haryana and a ribbon display above the left pocket of the uniform. The name of medal awardees of this category will be maintained in a register at police headquarters.

The SOPs include the provisions such as eligibility criteria, selection committee, timeline, withdrawal of medal and description/design of medal etc.

The number of medals will be 1 to 10 in all three categories of awards and the extension in service will be withdrawn in case the medal is withdrawn as provided in SOPs. However, cash rewards will not be withdrawn in such cases, according to an official spokesperson.

Self-help groups to collect water charges

In a step aimed at empowering women of self-help groups (SHGs), Haryana cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, decided to introduce a new scheme for engaging SHG women as service providers in rural water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

An official spokesperson said the SHGs will be engaged for collecting water charges and other related services in rural areas even as gram panchayats will be vested with powers to plan, implement, operate and carry out maintenance of the water supply scheme.

Under this scheme, the water billing will be carried out by village water and sanitation committees which will engage SHG women members for sending online bills on BISWAS (PHED portal). The distribution and collection of water charges will be carried out by SHG members as per guidelines of the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) from time to time.

Cluster Level Federation (CLF) will be engaged as a service provider to carry out various activities under JJM at the district-level, while one or two SHG women will be engaged at the village level under JJM.

These women will work as resource persons at the village-level and perform selected activities in coordination with the village water sanitation committee (VWSC), water and sanitation support organisation (WSSO) and public health engineering department (PHED).

This scheme has been prepared in close coordination with the Haryana state rural livelihood mission (HSRLM), a flagship programme of the Union government to eradicate poverty among rural, poor women.

At present, the HSRLM has mobilised 5.85 lakh households in 57,030 SHGs covering 143 blocks of all 22 districts of Haryana.

Sikh shrines committee rules

The Cabinet gave nod to formulate Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (delimitation of wards and elections), Rules, 2023.

The tenure of said ad-hoc committee constituted to manage and supervise the affairs of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee is going to expire after 18 months.

“...it is necessary to hold elections of gurdwaras in Haryana to elect members of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and for that purpose, rules are required to be enacted,” an official spokesperson said.

Freight assistance scheme

The cabinet also accorded approval regarding amendments in freight assistance scheme notified under Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)-2020.

Various industrial associations and exporters from the state had requested the state government to revise the scheme for all MSMEs while reviewing block-wise capping for motivating exporters, the spokesperson said.

For example, as per the new amendments, ₹25 lakh freight subsidy will be provided to defray the transportation cost from premises of the unit to the seaport/air cargo/international borders, including other non-fiscal incentives to make the exporting of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) competitive in the global market.

Freight assistance to the extent of 1% of free-on-board (FOB) value or actual freight, excluding government fee and taxes on transportation of goods from place of manufacture to the seaport/air cargo/by road up to international border, whichever is less will be ensured.

For thrust sectors (as notified under HEEP), maximum ₹25 lakh subsidy will be given to the manufacturer/exporter engaged in thrust sector located in ‘C’ and D’ category blocks and ₹15 lakh to thrust sector located in A and B category blocks.

For all other eligible manufacturer exporting units (non-thrust sector), maximum up to ₹20 lakh (manufacturer exporter located in ‘C’ and ‘D’ category blocks) and ₹10 lakh to exporter located in ‘A’ and ‘B’ category blocks will be applicable.

The spokesperson said the agenda was approved with change in effective date of commencement and applicability of the scheme. The effective date of applicability of the scheme will be July 1, 2023, which means that actual export should be undertaken on or after July 1, 2023. This will be determined on the basis of bill of loading.