Haryana cabinet gives nod to ink MoU with to ‘improve in-house capacities’

The Haryana cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to ink a memorandum of understanding between the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) and the state government to bring in the experience and expertise of the public and private sector to “enhance and improve in-house capacities”.

An official spokesperson said this MoU will be valid for five years from the date of signing which may be extended further up to five years by mutual consent of both parties.

As per the MoU, the state government and the NISG may nominate coordinators as nodal officers to represent the parties and promote interface so as to plan, implement, monitor and review the schedules of various activities from time to time.

They will identify mutually agreed areas of work for projects or assignments to be undertaken, for which individual governing agreements will be separately entered into by the Haryana government represented by the secretaries, heads of departments, PSUs, boards, organisations, institutions, and bodies concerned.

The NISG is a not-for-profit company set up by the central government on the public-private-partnership (PPP) model with the secretary, Union ministry of electronics and information technology as its chairman.

NISG is shaped as an institution of excellence in e-governance to assist governments for ushering in smart governance, process reforms and digitisation. It has been at the forefront of e-governance initiatives in India and contributed towards improvement in government processes and establishment of service delivery systems resulting in faster and simpler service delivery to end-users, including citizens and businesses.

The Cabinet also accorded the approval for framing of the Transport Department Haryana (Group B) Service Rules, 2021.

An official spokesperson said the rules have been drafted for bringing in efficiency and reforms in the department.

Meanwhile, the cabinet on Thursday decided that the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin from December 17. The session is likely to be a three-day affair.

