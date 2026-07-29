Haryana cabinet nod to 20% horizontal quota for ex-Agniveers in fire, wildlife, police roles

The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved 20% horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers who are domiciles of Haryana in direct recruitment to the posts of fire operator-cum-driver in the fire services department, wildlife guard in the environment, forests and wildlife department, constable in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) under home department.

The state government had earlier provided 20% horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers in certain Group C posts. (HT File)

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The state government had earlier provided 20% horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers in certain Group C posts, including forest guard (environment, forest and wildlife department), warder (prisons department) and mining guard (Group D) (mines and geology department).

The government also provides 1% reservation in Group B posts, 5% reservation in Group C posts, 20% reservation on the posts of constable in the police department, and 20% reservation on the posts of forest guard, jail warder and mining guard for ex-Agniveers.

Compassionate appointment rules relaxed for battle casualties’ children

The cabinet also approved relaxation in the provisions of the state government’s policy governing compassionate appointments to the dependents of Haryana domicile battle casualties.

An official spokesperson said the decision has been taken under the provisions of Haryana government’s compassionate appointment policy notified on May 30, 2014, and subsequently amended in 2014 and 2018, which provides compassionate appointments to eligible dependents of martyred Armed Forces and Para-Military Forces personnel belonging to Haryana. The policy envisages appointment to Group-B, Group-C or Group-D posts depending upon the rank of the battle casualty.

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet approved relaxation in the prescribed time limit in three individual cases where the sons and daughters of battle casualties were minors at the time of their parents’ martyrdom. After attaining the age of majority, all three applicants submitted their requests and sought compassionate appointment to Group-C posts. Since these cases fall beyond the stipulated time limit—i.e., to apply within three years of the battle casualty’s occurrence—relaxation was accorded in the policy to provide compensate appointment to the dependents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet approved relaxation in the prescribed time limit in three individual cases where the sons and daughters of battle casualties were minors at the time of their parents’ martyrdom. After attaining the age of majority, all three applicants submitted their requests and sought compassionate appointment to Group-C posts. Since these cases fall beyond the stipulated time limit—i.e., to apply within three years of the battle casualty’s occurrence—relaxation was accorded in the policy to provide compensate appointment to the dependents. {{/usCountry}}

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The beneficiaries include Harsh, son of Sepoy Sultan Singh of Karnal (Army), Khushboo, daughter of constable Pardip Kumar of Bhiwani (CRPF), and Yogesh, son of constable Sandeep Kumar of Bhiwani (CRPF). Since all three were minors at the time of the martyrdom of their respective parent, they applied for compassionate appointment after attaining majority. Having passed the Class 12 examination, all three will be considered for compassionate appointment to Group-C posts, the spokesperson said.

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