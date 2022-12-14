Haryana Cabinet orders merger of over dozen departments

The Haryana cabinet has ordered merger of over a dozen departments, citing better synergy in their functioning and streamlining of work.

However, no staff cadres will be merged at present to avoid legal issues of seniority.

An official spokesperson said that new and renewable energy department has been merged with power department and will be renamed as department of energy.

Similarly, the welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and social justice and empowerment departments have been merged and now the name of new department will be department of social justice, empowerment, welfare of SCs and BCs and Antyodaya.

The department of higher education, technical education and science and technology have been merged to a single department. The archaeology and museums department has been merged with tourism department with a new nomenclature, department of heritage and tourism.

The forests and wildlife department and department of environment and climate change have been merged in to a single department as department of environment, forests and wildlife.

The art and culture department has been merged with information, public relations and languages department, and renamed as information, public relations, languages and culture department.

The youth affairs component of the sports department has been merged with the skill development and industrial training department and employment department. The new nomenclature is department of youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. The spokesperson said that electronic and IT industry has become tightly linked with all kinds of industrial activity. Therefore, the state government has decided to dissolve the department of electronics and information technology and bring the electronics manufacturing and private IT within the ambit of the industries and commerce department.

The monitoring and coordination departments and department of administrative reforms has been merged into a single existing department that is general administration department.The subjects Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Haryana Public Service Commission, Policy regarding CET, earlier transferred to Human Resource Department will be taken away and handed over to general administration department.

The directorate of supplies and disposals will be shifted from the industries and commerce department to the finance department, particularly because of the need to ensure proper control and synergy with the finance department.

The department of consolidation and department of revenue and disaster management has been merged and renamed as revenue and disaster management department. The directorate of fire services, fire safety will be shifted from the urban local bodies to the department of revenue and disaster management.