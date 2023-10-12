Haryana cabinet: Pension of media persons increased to 15,000

The cabinet gave nod to amend the existing pension scheme for accredited media persons above the age of 60 years and decided to increase the monthly pension amount from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.

Pensioners who are resident of Haryana and have the PPP ID will not be required to submit a life certificate every year.

“Media persons above the age of 60 years with at least 20 years of experience in the field of journalism in the state of Haryana are entitled to a monthly pension under this scheme,” the spokesperson said. “They should have been accredited with the Information, Public Relations Languages and Culture Department, Haryana, for at least five years.”

The media person getting a pension or honorarium of any kind from any other state government or news organisation will also be eligible. However, if an otherwise eligible media person is getting a pension from the state of Haryana/Central government or any other state government/public sector undertaking of an amount less than ₹15, 000 per month, the entitlement to pension under this scheme would be reduced by that amount. The recipient will be ineligible to receive the old age samman allowance.

“In case of the demise of the beneficiary media person, half of the monthly pension amount will continue to be given to his/her spouse in case he/she is not getting any salary/contract fee/pension/remuneration from any other organisation or the Central/state government/public sector undertakings. Only one member per family will be eligible for a grant of monthly pension,” the spokesperson said.

Each sub-division formed as sub-district

The cabinet approved a proposal regarding formation of each sub-division as a sub-district for the purpose of registration of instruments of transfer of properties as per the Registration Act-1908 in suppression of all notifications issued earlier.

Now each sub-division will be notified to be a sub-district for the purpose of registration of instruments of transfer of any property under sections 17 and 18 of the said Act.

In order to provide a wider alternative to the public, the government has decided to establish an office of each sub-divisional officer (SDO-civil) also as the office of sub-registrar, and the office of each district revenue officer (DRO) of every district as the office of joint sub-registrar of each respective sub-district.

The SDO (civil) will be designated as the sub-registrar of the sub-district concerned

50 posts for kin of deceased police personnel

The cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the appointment of 50 dependents of the deceased police personnel in the rank of clerk.

Only 13 posts come under the ex gratia quota (@5% of 250 sanctioned posts of direct quota) and all 13 posts stand filled up as per provisions laid down under the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules-2019 and there is no vacancy for appointment on compassionate grounds on the post of clerk, the government said in a statement.

Due to the non-availability of ex gratia quota posts, the deceased persons are facing acute hardship on the financial side. Therefore, after a one-time relaxation in rules, 50 vacant posts of clerk (which fall under direct quota) have been approved, so that 50 dependents can be given appointments against direct quota posts of clerks in the Police department.

