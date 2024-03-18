Haryana CEO seeks 200 more companies of central police forces for LS polls

The state has 11,028 voters above 100 years and 41 voters who are over 120 year old Haryana chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal (HT Photo)

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Sunday said the poll body has requested the Union home ministry to deploy 200 more companies of central armed police forces in the run-up to Lok Sabha election in the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The voting across a total of 19,812 polling stations of the state will be held on May 25, in what will be the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election.

Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats and there are 11,028 voters above 100 years and 41 voters who are over 120 years old.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO said that of the total 19,812 polling stations in the state, 6,224 are in urban areas and 13,588 are rural polling stations. At least 2,289 polling stations are vulnerable and 63 critical polling stations.

“Each polling station will accommodate an average of 1,001 voters, with all necessary facilities ensured,” the CEO said, adding 15 companies of central armed police forces have already arrived.

He said Haryana Police and home guard personnel will also be deployed for security during the elections.

Stating that the model code of conduct has been enforced, he said now the Haryana government cannot announce new development projects. The projects already underway will continue, he added.

To address complaints of violations of the model code of conduct, the Election Commission (EC) has developed the C-Vigil app, where any citizen can submit videos and audio recordings.

Agarwal said that action will be taken within 100 minutes of receiving complaints.

In Haryana there are 1,99,38,247 voters with 2,64,760 voters aged over 85 years. Similarly, there are 11,028 voters over 100 years old, and 41 voters over 120 years old.

Arrangements will be made for voters to choose between voting at polling stations or from their homes. The number of service voters is 1,08,572. The number of voters in the age group of 18 to 19 is 3,65,504 and the number of voters in the age group of 20 to 29 is 39,31,717.

Agarwal said that in the previous Lok Sabha elections, approximately 70% voter turnout was recorded in Haryana. He appealed to people to increase voter participation in the upcoming elections.

The notification for elections will be issued on April 29, while the deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

The CEO said the entire election process will be completed before June 6. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for voting and adequate EVMs are available. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will also be placed at all polling stations.

Regarding recruitment processes during the election period by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission, Agarwal said a committee under the chief secretary will meet at least twice a week and send its recommendations to the Chief Electoral Officer. Permission will be sought from the Election Commission for immediate appointments if required, he said.