Around 25 members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) staged a one-day hunger strike on Monday outside the grain market gate in Rewari district. They demanded that the government immediately begin official procurement of bajra (pearl millet) at the minimum support price (MSP).

According to farmers, bajra arrivals in the mandi began about 20 days ago, but government procurement at MSP has still not started. (HT File)

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Farmers raised slogans against the government and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the administration through district revenue officer Pradeep Deswal. They warned that if MSP procurement of bajra does not start from October 1, they will intensify agitation, by road blockades and may also climb water tanks to protest if necessary.

Farmers said bajra arrivals in the mandi began about 20 days ago, but government procurement at MSP has still not started. As a result they are being forced to sell their crop to private buyers at lower rates and are losing about ₹600–700 per quintal.

On September 21, farmers locked the grain market gate and sat on a dharna. Following protest sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dalbir Singh and market committee secretary Narendra Singh then assured them that MSP procurement of bajra would begin within three days. More than a week later, procurement has still not started, prompting the latest protest.

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{{^usCountry}} Farmer leader Samay Singh alleged that last year a private agency purchased bajra at around ₹2,200 per quintal. The government promised a ₹500 per quintal bhavantar (price difference) payment, but many farmers did not receive the full amount and suffered losses of ₹300–400 per quintal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farmer leader Samay Singh alleged that last year a private agency purchased bajra at around ₹2,200 per quintal. The government promised a ₹500 per quintal bhavantar (price difference) payment, but many farmers did not receive the full amount and suffered losses of ₹300–400 per quintal. {{/usCountry}}

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The farmers have given the government a final warning: start MSP procurement of bajra from 1 October, or face road blockades and intensified agitation.