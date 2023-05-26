Expedite legacy waste processing at Bandhwari landfill: Haryana chief secretary to officials

In a move towards resolving the issue of legacy waste, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the officials to expedite processing of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram by November. Kaushal gave these directions during a virtual meeting with officers of the Urban Local Bodies Department and Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Faridabad.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (File photo)

An official spokesperson said decentralised waste processing facilities with a capacity of 890 tonne per day (TPD) were being established by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. It was further apprised that the work of fresh waste processing facility at the Mujhari landfill site is likely to commence within the next 15 days over 4 acres of land. The site being developed at a cost of ₹171.95 lakh will have a capacity of processing 259 TPD. Another waste processing site at Pratapgarh is also being developed over 4 acres of land with the capacity of 250 TPD at a cost of ₹167.67 lakh.

The chief secretary directed the officers to ensure timely disposal of refuse-derived fuel by utilising GPS-enabled vehicles. This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency and accountability in refuse-derived fuel disposal processes. The officers of Gurugram Municipal Corporation assured the chief secretary that the balance 25,000 metric tonnes of refuse-derived fuel will be disposed off at the JBM waste-to-energy plant (WTE) facility in Murthal by September 30.

The chief secretary also directed the officers to identify and finalise two more landfill sites in Gurugram, within a specific timeline. He stressed the need to increase daily waste processing capacity in Bandhwari site and asked the commissioner of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation to fix timelines for each activity and designate officers responsible for achieving the targets. Gurugram MC commissioner PC Meena said the civic body has developed 2.5 acres at Bandhwari for fresh waste disposal and dumping operations have commenced since April 15.