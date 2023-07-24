Haryana: IAS officers to review projects in three districts

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal ordered to depute three IAS officers as in-charges of the districts for monitoring various development projects.

In addition to their present duties, these officers will send quarterly feedback about the same.

In addition to their present duties, these officers will send quarterly feedback about the same.

As per information, Vikas Gupta, commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies department, chief executive officer, Haryana Parivar Pehchan authority and member secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, has been allotted Kaithal district.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, chief administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula, chief executive officer, Panchkula metropolitan development authority, director general, housing for all, secretary, housing department and chief administrator and housing board has been allotted Jind district

Similarly, finance secretary Sanjay Joon has been allotted Rohtak district.

Three ADCs transferred

Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of three IAS officers with immediate effect. As per the order, Ambala ADC Vivek Bharti has been posted as the Sirsa ADC against a vacant post, Faridabad ADC Aparajita has been posted as the Ambala ADC and Palwal ADC Anand Kumar Sharma has been posted as the Faridabad ADC.

